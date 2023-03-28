Second girl charged in violent robbery near CTA Blue Line station

A second teenage girl has been charged in connection with the violent robbery of another teen earlier this month on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 17-year-old was identified as one of several suspects who attacked and robbed another 17-year-old girl on March 7th near the southern Western Blue Line station in the 400 block of S. Western Ave.

She was arrested Monday in the 1700 block of South State Street, according to police.

The teen was charged with aggravated battery in a public place and robbery, both felonies.

She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.

Another 17-year-old girl was charged last week in the same robbery.