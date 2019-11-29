Second gold coin donated to Salvation Army in Chicago area this season

article

The Salvation Army received its second gold coin of the season in the Chicago area last week in west suburban Geneva.

The one-ounce 1996 gold eagle coin was dropped at the red kettle by an anonymous donor Nov. 22 at the Starbucks located at 229 West State Street, according to a statement from the Salvation Army.

The coin, worth about $1,500, will help the Salvation Army provide food, emergency assistance, after-school programming, holiday meals and other services to people in need in St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva and Central Kane County, the statement said.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of such a wonderful gift!” said Lieutenant Dena Smith, corps officer at The Salvation Army St. Charles Corps Community Center. “We are so blessed that we will be able to bless others with this contribution.”

Someone donated the season’s first gold coin to a Salvation Army red kettle Nov. 8 in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.