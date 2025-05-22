Second juvenile charged in Downers Grove armed robbery: prosecutors

The Brief A 17-year-old Aurora boy has been charged in an April armed robbery in Downers Grove. The victim was robbed at gunpoint by a group who took $110. One of the teens was arrested in Colorado and returned to DuPage County.



A second teenager has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that targeted a woman walking alone in Downers Grove last month, authorities said.

What we know:

The 17-year-old boy, a Venezuelan national living in Aurora, appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing.

A judge ordered him held until at least his next court appearance, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He is charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony, stemming from a robbery that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on April 22 in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

The backstory:

Downers Grove police said a woman was walking alone when she was approached by four people.

One of them tried to grab her purse while another lifted his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband and shouted, "Money, money." The woman handed over $110 before the group fled, according to prosecutors.

Further investigation led to one juvenile being charged on Thursday and another juvenile who was found to be living in Colorado, according to the state's attorney.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for the juvenile in Colorado on May 7. The juvenile was then brought back to DuPage County on May 16 to face charges.

What they're saying:

"The apprehension of a second individual allegedly involved in the armed robbery of an innocent woman as she was walking home demonstrates DuPage County law enforcement’s commitment to the safety of our residents, communities and businesses," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "As I said when this juvenile’s co-respondent was charged, lawlessness is not who we are in DuPage County and anyone who chooses to engage in the type of behavior as alleged in this case will be held accountable. Again, I commend the Downers Grove Police Department for their efforts in the identification and apprehension of a second suspect in this case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Nick Catizone for his efforts in preparing a strong case against both juvenile suspects."

"I am pleased that we were able to bring this investigation of a serious violent crime that occurred near our downtown business district to a conclusion with the arrests of two offenders for armed robbery," Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said. "I commend our Investigations Unit for their diligence over several weeks to identify and apprehend all offenders related to this incident. I would like to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and his office, as well as the Aurora Police Department for their assistance with the investigation.