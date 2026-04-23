Second suspect in Officer Krystal Rivera shooting death pleads guilty, gets 8 years

The Brief Jaylin Arnold, 27, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with the accidental shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera, along with separate drug charges. Rivera was fatally shot June 5, 2025, when her partner unintentionally hit her while firing at an armed suspect, Adrian Rucker, during a foot chase on the South Side. Arnold, identified as the initial suspect officers pursued, was later arrested on a parole violation while in possession of narcotics and is one of two people charged in the case.



A man arrested in connection with the accidental shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera has pleaded guilty.

Cook County court records show Jaylin Arnold, 27, was sentenced to eight years in prison for charges related to the shooting, along with unrelated drug possession offenses.

What we know:

Arnold pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a weapon and drug charges involving less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

(Chicago Police Department)

He received a three-year sentence on the drug charges, to be served concurrently his sentence tied to the shooting, totaling eight years in prison. Prosecutors said he will receive credit for 333 days already served.

The backstory:

Arnold is one of two people charged in connection with Rivera’s death.

Rivera was fatally shot June 5, 2025, while pursuing a suspect on Chicago’s South Side, according to previous FOX Chicago reporting.

She and her partner followed a man into a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

Authorities said Arnold was the suspect officers initially encountered. During the chase, officers also confronted another armed suspect, identified as Adrian Rucker.

Prosecutors said Rucker pointed a gun at officers, prompting Rivera’s partner to fire. The shot unintentionally struck Rivera in the back. She later died from her injuries.

Arnold was arrested June 19, 2025, in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue on a parole violation. Police said he had narcotics at the time of his arrest.