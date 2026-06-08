Live Chicago weather updates: Waves of rain, thunderstorms expected through tonight

The Brief Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Chicagoland through tonight, with heavy rain the main concern. Warm, humid conditions will persist through the week, with temperatures climbing toward 90 degrees Wednesday. Thursday could bring the best chance for severe weather during the afternoon and evening.



We’ve got showers and thunderstorms moving northbound through our viewing area this morning. This will likely be the first of several waves of showers and storms through the day and night.

While severe thunderstorms are not expected, the primary risk outside of lightning today will be locally-heavy rainfall. It will be quite humid with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms will continue off and on tonight before leaving the area by sunrise tomorrow. Lows will be close to 70°.

Live Chicago weather updates

Ground Stop issued for departures at O'Hare International Airport until 5:45 a.m. due to thunderstorms. Probability of extension is medium (30-60%).

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On Tuesday the chance of rain during daylight hours isn’t zero, but it’s mighty close. It will be warm and quite humid with highs in the mid 80s. The chance of showers and a thunderstorm goes up late tomorrow night.

On Wednesday it will be very warm and humid with highs not far from 90°. Once again, there’s a chance of thunderstorms mainly at night.

Thursday will be very warm again with highs in the upper 80s and that is a day we will be in the sights for possible severe weather during the afternoon and evening.

On Friday it looks to be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid 80s.