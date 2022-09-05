Security guard fatally shoots man who attacked him with an ax on Near West Side: police

A security guard fatally shot a man who attacked him with an ax Monday morning on the Near West Side.

At about 10:05 a.m., a male offender was in a verbal altercation with a 37-year-old man, who was working security in the 200 block of South Halsted.

The offender began to swing an ax at the security guard, striking him in the leg.

A struggle then ensued, and the security guard fired shots at the offender, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The offender was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with lacerations to his left leg.

He was reported in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.