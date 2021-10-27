Expand / Collapse search

Security guard fell into a 15-foot hole and it took two hours for crews to get him out

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Aurora
AURORA, Illinois - A security guard was trapped for two hours in a hole in the suburbs early Wednesday morning.

The man was walking outside a building in Aurora when he fell into a hole that had been dug for utility work. It was 15-feet deep.

It took crews two hours to get him out.

The man was conscious during the rescue. Once he was out, he was hospitalized in critical condition.

