Security guard held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Avondale

A man robbed an ATM as a security officer was securing it in Avondale Wednesday night, police said.

Around 10:50 p.m., in the 3200 block of West Belmont Avenue, the man approached the security officer and reached for the guard's gun. After struggling to retrieve it from the guard, the man was able to gain control of it, police said.

The man then threatened to shoot the guard if he didn't open the ATM and hand over the money inside. The security guard complied and filled a bag with cash, police said.

The man fled the area with the money bag and no injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.