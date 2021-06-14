Security guard shoots man during argument near Grant Park: police

A security guard is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 34-year-old man Sunday night during an argument near Grant Park.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive about 10:19 p.m., police said.

During the argument, the security guard opened fire on the 34-year-old, striking him in the abdomen.

Police have not said how many shots were fired or if the security guard was on-duty at the time of the shooting.

The 34-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The security guard has been placed into custody and will be charged.

Area Four detectives are investigating.