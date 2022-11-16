Security guard shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City: police

A security guard was shot at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Around 12:05 p.m. police were called to 159th Street and Torrence Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police say a security guard was shot and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Another person was injured, but not shot.

Officials are reviewing security footage. There are no additional details at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.