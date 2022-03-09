Expand / Collapse search

Security presence to be boosted on the CTA after Red Line shooting

Chicago Transit Authority
Chicago officials to boost security on the CTA after recent stretch of violent crime

Chicago leaders are expected to announce a plan to increase security personnel on the CTA one day after a man was critically wounded in a shooting on the Red Line.

CHICAGO - Chicago officials are scheduled to unveil a plan to increase security on the CTA, after some violent incidents near train stations and platforms.

On Tuesday night, there was a shooting in a train car on the South Side. A 25-year-old man got into an argument with a group of people around 8:30 p.m.

One person pulled out a gun and shot the man twice in the stomach. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. 

The investigation centered around the 63rd Street station on the CTA’s Red Line. 

On. Feb. 28, 16-year-old Vadarrion Knight was shot and killed when he exited the Grand Red Line station. Hours later, there were more shots fired at the same station. 

Michelle Jarrell lives a block away and says the increase in crime has forced her to change her travel patterns. 

"I don’t have free rein to walk around my neighborhood when I want to," Jarrell said. "I don’t walk my dog past here after dark at all. I wouldn’t come this way before it got light outside. I’m very careful. I’m street smart."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. are scheduled to provide an update on public safety at 2 p.m. That news conference will be streamed on this page.

