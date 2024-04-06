SEIU Local 1 Chicagoland janitors secure new contracts ahead of deadline

Over 8,000 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 commercial janitors across Chicagoland have unanimously ratified new three-year contracts following weeks of negotiations.

The agreements were finalized Saturday, a day before the April 7th deadline, after thousands of workers cast their votes.

"Following the COVID-19 pandemic facing unprecedented challenges in the industry and workplace, Local 1 janitors who kept the public clean and safe during their last contract… were able to win the largest wage increases in Local 1 history in the commercial market," said SEIU in a statement.

There are two contracts – one covers 3,000 janitors in downtown Chicago and was negotiated with the Building Owners and Management Association (BOMA). The other contract covers 5,000 janitors in the suburbs and was negotiated with janitorial contractors.

Both of the agreements were unanimously ratified.

According to SEIU, the highlights of the agreements include:

BOMA Collective Bargaining Agreement:

Annual raises of $1.50 in the first year, $0.75 in the second and third year.

Over the contract's duration, janitors will see a total wage increase of 15%, amounting to an additional $14,040.

100% employer-paid healthcare.

Additional paid personal/sick day and Juneteenth recognized as an additional floating holiday.

Increased employer contributions to pension plans.

Suburban Contractors Collective Bargaining Agreement:

Annual raises of $1.25 in the first year, $0.75 in the second year, and $1.20 in the third year.

Over the contract's duration, janitors will experience a total wage increase of 19%, totaling an extra $13,416.

100% paid-for healthcare with no rise in insurance costs.

Two additional paid personal days, with Juneteenth added to the list of holidays.

Increased employer contributions to 401k plans.

The contracts follow several marches, rallies and other public actions taken by local janitors in the downtown area and the suburbs.

"Today is a historic day for the Local 1 janitors who fought for weeks to ensure they got the contract they deserved," said Local 1 President Genie Kastrup. "Thousands of commercial janitors valiantly worked through the pandemic while everyone else stayed home. These essential commercial janitors sacrificed their lives and the lives of their families, to bring a sense of normalcy to the Chicagoland area at a time when that’s all people desired – to feel normal again. Local 1 janitors demonstrated what a worker-led movement should strive to be and I am so proud of their fight, this victory and the future."