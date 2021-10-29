SEIU Local 73 accuses Dixmoor of laying off entire Public Works Department

A union is accusing suburban Dixmoor of laying off the entire Public Works Department.

SEIU Local 73 said the village laid off all five workers on Oct. 13, just days before the village water issues started.

The union said the village claimed there was just not enough work for the five employees.

The workers normally do things like snow plowing, pothole filling and dealing with water main breaks.

The SEIU said this decision violated its collective bargaining agreement, and now, the layoffs may impact residents.

It has filed grievances and is looking to get workers back on the job as soon as possible.

FOX 32 reached out to suburban Dixmoor and received the following statement:

"The additional layoffs stem from contract negotiations between the bargaining unit and the Village and all the layoffs occurred prior to October 15th, when the water pressure plummeted."