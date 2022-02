A semi truck caught fire on I-55 Thursday morning in suburban Bolingbrook.

The semi caught fire in the northbound lanes of the Joliet Freeway around 8 a.m. near the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355).

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

There are no reports of lane closures.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

