Semi crashes on I-294 exit to inbound Eisenhower, ramp partially blocked

article

A crash on the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 294 to eastbound Interstate 290 may affect Wednesday morning commutes.

A semi truck carrying 41,000 pounds of apples rolled over on the exit ramp about 5:45 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

The ramp is blocked as crews work to clear the scene and traffic is squeezing by on the left shoulder, according to the Tollway's Twitter page.

It was not immediately clear if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured, state police said.