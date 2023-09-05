Semi driver injured after truck rolls over on I-294 ramp

The driver of a semi truck was hospitalized after being in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on an I-294 exit ramp in Cook County.

Around 5 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to an I-294 southbound ramp to I-290 where a semi truck lost control and rolled over on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.

The driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.