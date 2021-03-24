3 lanes reopen after semi rollovers on eastbound Jane Addams at Route 59

article

Three of four eastbound lanes reopened Wednesday on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway after a rollover crash injured two drivers.

A crash involving a commercial truck and a person vehicle happened about 9 a.m. just west of Route 59, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

All traffic was diverted to Route 59 until about 10 a.m., when three lanes reopened, according to an alert from the Illinois Tollway.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, state police said. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.