Semi spills 15,000-pound load on IL-394 ramp to I-294

A semitrailer rolled over Monday morning and spilled its cargo on an interstate ramp in the south suburbs, closing the ramp for what was expected to be two hours.

The driver lost control about 9:15 a.m. and turned over on the ramp from northbound Illinois 394 to westbound Interstate 294, dumping about 15,000 pounds of building material onto the road, according to Illinois State Police .

The cause of the rollover was unclear, state police spokeswoman Gabriela Ugarte said in a statement. There were no injuries, Ugarte said.

The ramp closure was expected to last for two hours, she said.