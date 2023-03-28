Semi rolls over into ditch in Channahon

A semi-trailer crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Channahon.

The semi was traveling westbound on Arsenal Road at Exxon Mobile Drive around 5:31 a.m. when it veered off the road, struck a fence and overturned into a ditch, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver refused medical attention at the scene.

The westbound lane of Arsenal Road will be closed for several hours as crews clean up, police said.

No further information was immediately available.