Semi rolls over on Route 53 ramp in Long Grove

Two people were injured after their semi rolled over Tuesday morning on a ramp from Route 53 in Long Grove.

The semi was attempting to handle a curve when its load shifted, causing it to roll over into the ditch around 5:30 a.m. on the ramp headed to Lake Cook Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said the semi was hauling plastic material which will have to be off loaded before the truck is removed.