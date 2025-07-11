Expand / Collapse search

Semi, school bus crash on I-94 in Chicago

Published  July 11, 2025 7:05am CDT
Chicago
CHICAGO - A semi and a school bus crashed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:41 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 18th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

There were no reported injuries and no lanes were closed as a result of the crash.

What we don't know:

No details about the crash have been given or if any citations will be issued.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

