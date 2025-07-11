Semi, school bus crash on I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - A semi and a school bus crashed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94.
What we know:
The crash happened around 12:41 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 18th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
There were no reported injuries and no lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
What we don't know:
No details about the crash have been given or if any citations will be issued.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.