Semi-trailer filled with 30K pounds of manure spills onto I-55 in Cook County rollover crash

A semi-trailer filled with manure rolled over on Interstate 55 Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:20 p.m., Illinois State Troopers responded to the I-55 southbound ramp to Lagrange North for a single-unit rollover crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a dump trailer that was loaded with 30,000 pounds of manure. According to preliminary information, the trailer rolled over, causing the manure to spill on the road.

The ramp is estimated to be down for about two hours for recovery and cleanup.

No injuries were reported.