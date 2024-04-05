Semi-truck crashes into overpass on Stevenson Expressway

A semi-truck crashed into an overpass on the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.

At about 10:07 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 55 southbound at Harlem Avenue.

According to preliminary information, a truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-55 southbound when the container trailer it was hauling struck the Harlem Avenue overpass.

The container fell off the truck and overturned in the lane of traffic. A second truck-tractor semi-trailer then struck the container, ISP said.

No injuries have been reported.

All lanes were shut down for about one hour. Only the left lane has opened back up.

No additional information was made available.