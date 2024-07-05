Semi-truck driver hospitalized after rollover crash on I-294 in Oak Brook

A semi-truck driver is hospitalized after a rollover crash in Oak Brook on northbound I-294 Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near milepost 29 on the northbound I-294 ramp to I-88 westbound.

A semi-tractor trailer rolled over the jersey wall and came to a stop while overturned on its roof, entrapping the driver inside, according to Oak Brook Fire Department.

The semi was heavily damaged and fire officials worked to extricate the driver, which took nearly an hour due to the wreckage.

During the response, firefighters said the semi was transporting non-hazardous materials and was not leaking fuel after the crash.

The driver was rescued and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, reportedly in stable condition.

The roadway was temporarily closed and traffic to westbound I-88 from I-294 was diverted as fire crews worked to remove the semi.

Fire officials and first responders cleared the scene just before 9:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.