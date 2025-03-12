Semi-truck overturns on I-290 in Chicago's west suburbs, prompting road closures

The Brief A semi-truck overturned on westbound I-290 at IL 83, spilling salt and closing multiple lanes. Both directions of IL 83 are shut down, along with the left and center lanes of westbound I-290; traffic is passing in the right lane. The cause of the crash and any potential injuries remain unknown.



A semi-truck tipped onto its side on westbound I-290 at IL-83 in the western suburbs, spilling salt across the roadway and shutting down multiple lanes.

Crash Involving Semi-Truck in DuPage County

What we know:

The incident happened just after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in DuPage County.

The semi-truck overturned onto its left side, spilling salt from its dump trailer onto IL-83, according to Illinois State Police.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A semi-truck tipped onto its side on westbound I-290 at IL-83 in the western suburbs, spilling salt across the roadway and shutting down multiple lanes. (FOX 32 )

Both northbound and southbound lanes on IL-83 are closed. The left and center lanes of westbound I-290 are also closed, with traffic passing through in the right lane, police said.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.