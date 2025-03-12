Semi-truck overturns on I-290 in Chicago's west suburbs, prompting road closures
ELMHURST, Ill. - A semi-truck tipped onto its side on westbound I-290 at IL-83 in the western suburbs, spilling salt across the roadway and shutting down multiple lanes.
Crash Involving Semi-Truck in DuPage County
What we know:
The incident happened just after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in DuPage County.
The semi-truck overturned onto its left side, spilling salt from its dump trailer onto IL-83, according to Illinois State Police.
A semi-truck tipped onto its side on westbound I-290 at IL-83 in the western suburbs, spilling salt across the roadway and shutting down multiple lanes. (FOX 32 )
Both northbound and southbound lanes on IL-83 are closed. The left and center lanes of westbound I-290 are also closed, with traffic passing through in the right lane, police said.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.