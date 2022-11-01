Semi-truck overturns on I-55 in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in Cook County Tuesday afternoon, causing southbound lanes to be closed temporarily.
At about 2:37 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-55 southbound near IL-171 for a motor vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, troopers located an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer, which was blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.
No injuries were reported.
At about 2:54 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed for cleanup. At 3:04 p.m., all lanes reopened.
The crash is still under investigation.