Semi-truck overturns on I-55 in Cook County

A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in Cook County Tuesday afternoon, causing southbound lanes to be closed temporarily.

At about 2:37 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-55 southbound near IL-171 for a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, troopers located an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer, which was blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No injuries were reported.

At about 2:54 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed for cleanup. At 3:04 p.m., all lanes reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.