35 things to do in Chicago Juneteenth Weekend

Summer officially kicks off this weekend in Chicago, marked by the historic opening of the Obama Presidential Center alongside Juneteenth celebrations and more.

Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago June 19 - 21.

Concerts around the Chicago area

June 19-20: Morgan Wallen at Soldier Field

June 19: Marcus King Band at The Salt Shed Outdoors

June 19: Connor Price and Nic D at Riviera Theatre

June 19-20: The Motet at Garcia’s Chicago

June 19: 6ixteenth at House of Blues Chicago

June 20: Joshua Slone with Jake Minch at Vic Theatre

June 20: Tash Sultana at The Salt Shed Indoors

June 20: Rosalia at United Center

June 21: David Gans and the Broken Angels at Garcia’s Chicago

Sporting events around the Chicago area

June 19: Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays

June 19: Chicago Dogs vs. Lake Country DockHounds

June 20: Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays

June 20: Chicago Dogs vs. Lake Country DockHounds

June 21: Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays

June 21: Chicago Wolves vs. Toronto Marlies

June 21: Chicago Dogs vs. Lake Country DockHounds

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

Kinky Boots

Dave Chappelle

Champions of Magic

Marlon Wayans

Things to do in Chicago June 19 – 21

The Obama Presidential Center opens to the public this weekend with free activities, live entertainment, art experiences and community programming on Chicago’s South Side.

Black Yacht Weekend returns June 18-21 with a series of social gatherings, parties and waterfront experiences celebrating the culture, community and summer in Chicago.

Fiesta Back of the Yards takes over Ashland Avenue between 45th and 47th streets June 19-21 with live music, carnival rides, food vendors and family activities.

MOTOBLOT rolls into Bridgeport June 19-21 with motorcycles, hot rods, live music, custom showcases and more. The three-day festival also features dozens of bands, food vendors, a beer hall and a pin-up competition.

The Lakeshore Art & Music Festival returns to Lincoln Park June 19-20 with electronic dance music, local food vendors and interactive attractions.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 19 with live performances, educational activities and film screenings. Shuttle service will connect attendees to the Obama Presidential Center during its opening weekend festivities.

The West Pullman Juneteenth Festival takes place June 19 from 1 to 6 p.m. with live entertainment, family activities, community resources and food from local Black-owned restaurants.

The sixth annual 1865 Fest will be held June 19-20 in Garfield Park, featuring live performances, youth programming, wellness activities and local vendors.

Teams across the Chicago area will compete in the Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy on June 20 along the Chicago River.

Chicago Pride Fest celebrates its 35th anniversary June 20-21 in the Northalsted neighborhood with live music, drag performances, speakers and more than 150 vendors. Headliners include Durand Bernarr, MNEK, G Flip, Flyana Boss and Willa Ford.

The 29th annual Taste of Randolph returns to the West Loop June 20 and 21 with food from popular Chicago restaurants and live entertainment.

More than 200 juried artists will showcase original works at the Gold Coast Art Fair in Grant Park on June 20 and 21. Visitors can browse paintings, sculptures, jewelry and mixed-media creations.

AfroRave comes to House of Blues Chicago on June 20, bringing together Afrobeats, Amapiano and dancehall music for a high-energy nightlife experience. Organizers expect more than 1,000 attendees at the event hosted by Elevate Social and Kevin White.

PlantCon makes its Midwest debut June 20-21 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The event will feature hundreds of plant vendors, educational workshops, expert presentations and more.

Bronzeville’s annual Juneteenth celebration takes place June 20 with live entertainment, local vendors and community programming.