35 things to do in Chicago Juneteenth Weekend
CHICAGO - Summer officially kicks off this weekend in Chicago, marked by the historic opening of the Obama Presidential Center alongside Juneteenth celebrations and more.
Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago June 19 - 21.
Concerts around the Chicago area
June 19-20: Morgan Wallen at Soldier Field
June 19: Marcus King Band at The Salt Shed Outdoors
June 19: Connor Price and Nic D at Riviera Theatre
June 19-20: The Motet at Garcia’s Chicago
June 19: 6ixteenth at House of Blues Chicago
June 20: Joshua Slone with Jake Minch at Vic Theatre
June 20: Tash Sultana at The Salt Shed Indoors
June 20: Rosalia at United Center
June 21: David Gans and the Broken Angels at Garcia’s Chicago
Sporting events around the Chicago area
June 19: Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays
June 19: Chicago Dogs vs. Lake Country DockHounds
June 20: Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays
June 20: Chicago Dogs vs. Lake Country DockHounds
June 21: Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays
June 21: Chicago Wolves vs. Toronto Marlies
June 21: Chicago Dogs vs. Lake Country DockHounds
Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area
Things to do in Chicago June 19 – 21
Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening
The Obama Presidential Center opens to the public this weekend with free activities, live entertainment, art experiences and community programming on Chicago’s South Side.
Black Yacht Weekend
Black Yacht Weekend returns June 18-21 with a series of social gatherings, parties and waterfront experiences celebrating the culture, community and summer in Chicago.
Fiesta Back of the Yards
Fiesta Back of the Yards takes over Ashland Avenue between 45th and 47th streets June 19-21 with live music, carnival rides, food vendors and family activities.
MOTOBLOT
MOTOBLOT rolls into Bridgeport June 19-21 with motorcycles, hot rods, live music, custom showcases and more. The three-day festival also features dozens of bands, food vendors, a beer hall and a pin-up competition.
Lakeshore Arts & Music Festival
The Lakeshore Art & Music Festival returns to Lincoln Park June 19-20 with electronic dance music, local food vendors and interactive attractions.
DuSable Museum Juneteenth Celebration
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 19 with live performances, educational activities and film screenings. Shuttle service will connect attendees to the Obama Presidential Center during its opening weekend festivities.
West Pullman Juneteenth Festival
The West Pullman Juneteenth Festival takes place June 19 from 1 to 6 p.m. with live entertainment, family activities, community resources and food from local Black-owned restaurants.
1865 Fest Juneteenth Celebration
The sixth annual 1865 Fest will be held June 19-20 in Garfield Park, featuring live performances, youth programming, wellness activities and local vendors.
Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy
Teams across the Chicago area will compete in the Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy on June 20 along the Chicago River.
Chicago Pride Fest
Chicago Pride Fest celebrates its 35th anniversary June 20-21 in the Northalsted neighborhood with live music, drag performances, speakers and more than 150 vendors. Headliners include Durand Bernarr, MNEK, G Flip, Flyana Boss and Willa Ford.
Taste of Randolph
The 29th annual Taste of Randolph returns to the West Loop June 20 and 21 with food from popular Chicago restaurants and live entertainment.
Gold Coast Art Fair
More than 200 juried artists will showcase original works at the Gold Coast Art Fair in Grant Park on June 20 and 21. Visitors can browse paintings, sculptures, jewelry and mixed-media creations.
Elevate Social x Kevin White: AfroRave
AfroRave comes to House of Blues Chicago on June 20, bringing together Afrobeats, Amapiano and dancehall music for a high-energy nightlife experience. Organizers expect more than 1,000 attendees at the event hosted by Elevate Social and Kevin White.
PlantCon Chicago
PlantCon makes its Midwest debut June 20-21 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The event will feature hundreds of plant vendors, educational workshops, expert presentations and more.
Bronzeville Juneteenth Celebration
Bronzeville’s annual Juneteenth celebration takes place June 20 with live entertainment, local vendors and community programming.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.