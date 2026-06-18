Oak Park man charged in fatal Grant Park shooting that killed bicyclist, police say

The Brief Oak Park resident Eliel Argudo-Tenorio, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a bicyclist in Chicago's Grant Park area. The 27-year-old victim was riding a bicycle near East Jackson Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday when he was shot in the upper leg. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died. Police arrested Argudo-Tenorio Tuesday evening in Oak Park. Authorities have not disclosed a motive or whether he knew the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.



An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a bicyclist in Grant Park, authorities said.

What we know:

Eliel Argudo-Tenorio, of Oak Park, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Humphrey Avenue in Oak Park, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Eliel Argudo-Tenorio, of Oak Park. (Chicago PD )

The shooting occurred about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Police said a 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he heard gunfire and felt pain. He had been shot in the upper leg.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, and it remains unclear whether Argudo-Tenorio knew the victim.

What's next:

Argudo-Tenorio is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.