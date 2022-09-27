Semis crash on I-80/I-94, shutting down lanes in NW Indiana

Two semis crashed overnight on I-80/I-94 shutting down all eastbound lanes and hospitalizing two drivers in Northwest Indiana.

The semis crashed around 3:30 a.m., closing all eastbound lanes at Grant Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals where they are being treated, police said.

One of the semis spilled its load of Monster Energy drinks across several lanes.

Delays are expected throughout the morning as crews clean up debris and oil that spilled across the interstate.