Semitrailer carrying liquid sugar overturns in Indiana causing multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 65 was partially shut down Monday morning after a semitrailer carrying liquid sugar overturned in Jasper County, causing a secondary crash between multiple vehicles.

About 6:43 a.m., Indiana State Police reported the semitrailer overturned in the southbound lanes between State Road 10 and State Road 14, according to a tweet from Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Fifield said the accident sparked a second crash between three vehicles in the same vicinity as the semitrailer.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were actively working to offload the liquid sugar the semitrailer was hauling, according to officials.

((Indiana State Police / Sgt. Glen Fiefild)

State police encouraged drivers to find alternate routes while I-65 between State Road 10 and State Road 14 were closed due to the investigation.