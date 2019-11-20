Senate fails to get deal to vote on spending bill to avoid shutdown

The Senate failed to accomplish a deal to vote on Wednesday on an interim spending bill that would have prevented another government shutdown.

Fox News Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram says they hope to vote tomorrow to align with the house in order to avoid a shutdown.

According to Fox News, the Senate will probably vote to end the debate on the continuing resolution, vote on the Paul Amendment, and then the continuing resolution, which would fund the government through Dec. 20.

Funding will continue through 11:59:59 p.m. Thursday night.