No bail for Chicago man accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old girl 'completely unprovoked'

A Cook County judge ordered a man accused of gunning down a 9-year-old girl last weekend in Portage Park to be held without bond.

Michael Goodman, 43, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Serabi Medina around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday in 3500 block of North Long Avenue.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Serabi Medina was on her scooter and her 52-year-old father, Michael Medina, was outside his residence when one of his friends gave Serabi money to buy ice cream from a nearby ice cream truck.

Serabi bought two ice creams and gave one to her father.

Minutes later, a gunshot rang out nearby. Michael Medina told his daughter to take her scooter and go back to the apartment, according to a bond proffer read in court.

As Serabi got close to the front door of her apartment, Goodman came out of his apartment building across the street holding a gun. A nearby witness alerted others to Goodman who they saw crossing the street with a gun in his hand, approaching Serabi, prosecutors said.

Michael Medina shouted at Goodman but he was ignored. Goodman followed Serabi to the vestibule of her building where he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, per the court documents.

"When he raised the gun up, Mike seen him and said, ‘that’s my daughter!’ Mike starts moving towards him, he walks up to her and shoots her right in the head," said Rene Aquino, eyewitness and friend of Serabi’s father.

Michael Medina tackled Goodman into the vestibule and the gun went off again, striking Goodman in the eye, prosecutors said.

Serabi was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner's office.

Investigators swabbed Goodman's hands and they tested positive for gunshot residue, according to the proffer.

Michael Medina and three people he was with positively identified Goodman as the gunman. Police recovered a 9mm shell casing outside Medina's apartment and a 9mm Canik gun from the vestibule where he was tackled, prosecutors said.

Investigators found a Canik gun box inside Goodman's apartment with a receipt for the gun and a valid FOID card.

Loved ones and neighbors say the attack on the little girl was "completely unprovoked."

"She was sweet, she would just ride her scooter up and down the sidewalk smiling," said Destiny Hill, a neighbor. "An innocent, innocent girl who did not deserve that."

On Monday evening, loved ones and neighbors came together to remember the young girl.

Family members, including Serabi's dad, friends and even strangers gathered to release purple balloons in her memory. Purple and pink were Serabi's favorite colors, according to a relative.

The happy, go-lucky girl, as family members described her, went by BiBi.

"It just makes no sense, no sense at all. Serabi was a beautiful, young, vibrant little girl, she was friendly, she always smiled," said Gonzalez Rodriguez.

"I always used to look at her and think, man she lost her mom, that hurts. But this little girl was full of life, laughing, and just having fun," said Hector Villafuerte, relative.

Sadly, her life was taken in the same way she lost her mom several years ago – by gun violence.

"Serabi has the best personality, just big personality," said Kelley. "And that girl was funny, I’m telling you we would crack up with her all the time. She was a great kid. Something needs to be done. Something has to change."