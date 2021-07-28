Series of armed robberies reported on the Near North Side: police

At least five people on the Near Northside found themselves staring down a gun in a series of robberies Tuesday night.

Chicago Police say the five armed robberies occurred within 20 minutes and several blocks of each other near the Gold Coast.

All of them involved at least three men and a dark green four-door sedan, according to the victims.

Police say the first call came in at 10:55 p.m.

A 41-year old woman walking on the 300 block of West Oak Street reported that three men jumped out of a 4-door sedan— one of them showing a handgun and announcing a robbery. He took off with her purse.

Police say the next victim was a 26-year-old man who was held up by three men in the first block of West Chicago Avenue.

The scenario was the same and the victim handed over his wallet.

Another incident involved a 69-year-old man who was robbed at 300 West Superior Street.

That was followed by a hold-up at 1036 N. Dearborn St., police said.

A fifth incident was reported on the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street in the same time frame, another armed robbery.

While everyone handed over their purses, wallets and no one was hurt—people who live near the area are frightened.

Meg Adams, who is here for a summer internship, said "it’s insane" adding that her family in Connecticut will be concerned.

Police say the victim’s descriptions of the suspects and of how the robberies went down were almost identical.

Police are investigating. There is no word yet whether there may be any video of these incidents.