Series of fraudulent immigration services, Crypto Currency scams reported on West Side

Police are warning residents on Chicago's West Side about a series of fraudulent immigration services and Crypto Currency investment schemes that are occurring in the area.

In each incident, the offenders solicited community members, friends, family and co-workers by gaining trust and having them attend organized events to facilitate the scheme, Chicago police said.

Police are urging everyone to "exercise caution" before making any financial transactions.

If you have any additional questions, contact your local police station.