Seven bottlenose dolphins return to Brookfield Zoo after completed renovations

Some familiar faces and fins have returned to Brookfield Zoo!

Seven bottlenose dolphins have returned to their habitat at Seven Seas, as of Jan. 30, after an extensive $10 million renovation.

Zoo officials say although the dolphins are back where they belong, the building will remain closed to visitors for a month and a half as they become reacclimated to their environment.

The seven dolphins who reside at Brookfield Zoo include:

Lucky, 50

Tapeko, 42

Allie, 36

Kai, 29

Spree, 21

Noelani, 20

Allison, 18

The upgrades to the dolphins' habitat include new rockwork structures, a shallow sandpit, built-in bubbler systems to the two center rock elements, new storytelling elements, and more, according to zoo staff.

The new additions will "encourage natural behaviors, including searching for food, playing, utilizing their echolocation abilities, chasing objects, and interacting with each other," zoo officials say.

The zoo's Underwater Viewing Gallery also received new signage and lighting projects.

Visitors will be able to see the "Dolphins in Action" presentation beginning March 22, according to zoo officials. On March 25, the dolphins can be viewed in the Underwater Viewing Gallery.

All the renovations were made possible with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act through Cook County, the Forest Preserves of Cook County and generous donors, zoo officials say.

To learn more about the new upgrades, or the dolphins, follow this link.