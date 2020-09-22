Seven parked cars struck in Portage Park hit-and-run

Seven parked cars were struck Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 12:40 a.m. a man and a woman driving a black Infiniti was driving west on Bernice Avenue they struck a parked vehicle in the 4900 block of West Bernice Avenue, Chicago police said. The car continued on and struck six other parked vehicles.

The man and woman fled from the scene and are not in custody, police said.

Chicago police are investigating.