4 injured in overnight stabbing near White House; several arrests made following Election Day protests

Police made several arrests overnight near the White House following Election Day protests and are also investigating a stabbing that left people four injured.

Protesters seen outside the White House after Election Day. On November 3, 2020 (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)

Officers say two people were arrested near 16th Street and H Street after a report for an assault. A man was also arrested near 16th Street and K Street after investigators say he crossed a police line that was set up near the White House.

Officials say four people were stabbed overnight just blocks from the White House. Officers say three men and a woman were stabbed around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of New York Avenue. Detectives are looking for three suspects in the stabbing. All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Activist and pro-Trump supporter, Bevelyn Beatty, claims she was one of the stabbing victims involved in the incident. Beatty made the claims in a live Instagram post to her account early Wednesday morning.

According to an online report by Newsweek, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, reported that he and two other members were also injured in the stabbing.