Several cars reported stolen from Near North Side parking garages

At least 10 cars have been stolen from parking garages on the Near North Side during the past two months.

In each incident, suspects commit a robbery or a burglary to gain entrance into a commercial business or a residential garage that contains vehicles, according to a CPD community alert. Once inside, the suspects steal keys and drive off in the cars, police said.

All of the vehicle thefts happened during the morning hours at the following locations:

Friday, Oct. 2 in the 300 block of West Superior Street

Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 200 block of East Delaware Place

Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the 900 block of West North Avenue

Saturday, Nov. 26 in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.