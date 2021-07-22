Several major websites down in reported widespread internet outage

PlayStation Network, Amazon, UPS, Fidelity and a range of other major apps and websites were reported down on Thursday, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet issues.

The outage appeared to have also impacted Costo, AirBNB, Delta Air Lines, Expedia and a number of banks including PNC and US Bank. Many of the websites were failing to load and noted a "DNS failure."

Nearly 40,000 users reported issues with the PlayStation Network, mostly the inability to sign in to the gaming platform. Another 8,600 people said they couldn’t log in to Fidelity’s website.

DownDetector also reported issues with the global content delivery networks Amazon Web Services and Akamai, which both host many major websites. Akamai said on Twitter just before 1 p.m. ET that it had implemented a fix for the issue and "based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations."

"We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," the company wrote.

There were also reports of 911 outages in Virginia, though it was unclear if the emergency services issue was related to the website outages. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said its 911 outage was related to a fiber cut.

A number of widespread internet outages have been reported in recent months. Several high-traffic websites, including New York Times, CNN, the Guardian, Amazon, Reddit and even the U.K. government's home page, went offline briefly on June 8 after a problem at the widely-used cloud service company Fastly.

Days later, the websites and apps of several major banks, airlines and other companies across the globe suffered brief outages after an issue with Akamai, which is based in Massachusetts.

