Several men robbed at gunpoint within an hour on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police responded to five armed robberies within an hour on the West Side Thursday morning.

In a majority of the robberies the victims were walking when they were approached by a group of armed men between 4-5 a.m.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard at 4 a.m. a 57-year-old and 51-year-old man were robbed after two cars with four people approached them. Two men got out of one of the cars and demanded the victim's belongings while displaying a gun. The 51-year-old man was struck in the face by one of the thieves. The offenders fled eastbound.

In the 800 block of North Wolcott Avenue at 4:20 a.m. a 69-year-old was robbed by four men in a gray sedan. The armed men pushed the victim to the ground and stole personal belongings before fleeing southbound.

A 34-year-old man was inside his car in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue around 4:40 a.m. when four men in a silver sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, took his money and personal belongings while displaying firearms. The victims fled northbound in the sedan.

A 45-year-old man was inside his car in the 1600 block of North Talman Avenue around 4:50 a.m. when four men in a silver sedan demanded the victim's belongings at gunpoint. The men fled northbound in the sedan.

In the 1600 block of North Leavitt Street a 22-year-old man was robbed by three men around 5 a.m. The men got out of a gray sedan, pushed the victim to the ground and took his property. The men did not appear to be armed. They got back in the sedan and fled southbound. The victim's belongings were found nearby.

None of the victims were treated for any injuries.

Police have not said if these robberies are related.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.