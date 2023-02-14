Parked cars reported stolen from these Chicago neighborhoods

Chicago police issued an alert Tuesday after a series of cars were stolen off the street recently from a pair of Southwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, the victim legally pared their vehicle on the street and returned to find it missing, according to a CPD community alert.

The cars were stolen at the following times and locations in the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn:

Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the 5600 Block of South Whipple Street

Around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 6000 Block of South Whipple Street

Around 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 2900 Block of West 59th Street

Around 9 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the 5500 Block of South Mozart Street

Around 7 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the 5600 Block of South Francisco Avenue

Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 2800 Block of West 58th Street

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicles is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.