Several smash-and-grabs reported at North Side businesses

There have been at least six smash-and-grabs at North Side businesses over the past two weeks, Chicago police say.

In each incident an unknown offender broke the glass door to the business to get inside. They grabbed cash from the registers before fleeing.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

3300 block of West Bryn Mawr Ave. on June 26 at 3:39 a.m.

6200 block of North McCormick Rd. between June 25 at 9:30 p.m. & June 26 at 7 a.m.

4700 block of North Kedzie Ave. on June 28 at 4:14 a.m.

3000 block of West Lawrence Ave. on July 2 at 3:20 p.m.

3200 block of West Bryn Mawr Ave. on July 6 at 6:54 a.m.

3900 block of West Lawrence Ave. between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on July 6

Police did not have a description of the offender.

If anyone has any information about the above incidents, they can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.