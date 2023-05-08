Several vehicles stolen in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of stolen vehicles in Englewood this month.
In each incident, the victims parked their vehicle and then discovered it missing the same day or the next day, police said.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- 5900 block of South Green Street between the dates of May 3 and May 4 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
- 5600 block of South Peoria Street on May 6 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.
- 5800 block of South Morgan Street between the dates of May 6 and May 7 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
- 900 block of West 63rd Parkway between the dates of May 6 and May 7 between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
- 6100 block of South Carpenter Street on May 7 at 11 a.m.
If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8382.