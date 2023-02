Shake Shack is bringing an exclusive fine dining experience to some of its locations, including right here in Chicago in the West Loop.

At 10 restaurants, one table will be designated as 'The Truffle Table."

Service will include a fixed-price, white truffle-themed menu with unlimited wine and beverages.

Reservations are available Feb. 27 through March 2 on the Shake Shack website.