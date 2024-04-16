Shakira announces Chicago show on upcoming world tour
CHICAGO - Global superstar Shakira will be coming to Chicago this December as part of her upcoming "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour."
The Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to perform at the United Center on Dec. 14, one of her 14 stops across North America.
Presale tickets are available to U.S. Citi cardholders on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. General on-sale tickets will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday on Shakira's website.
The tour is named after Shakira's new album, which went certified 7x platinum on its release day.
Shakira last went on tour in 2018.
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
- Sat Nov 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Thu Nov 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Sat Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Sat Nov 16 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Sun Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed Nov 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sat Nov 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Mon Nov 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sat Nov 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Thu Dec 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sun Dec 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Tue Dec 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat Dec 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun Dec 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena