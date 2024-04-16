Shakira announces Chicago show on upcoming world tour

article

Global superstar Shakira will be coming to Chicago this December as part of her upcoming "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour."

The Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to perform at the United Center on Dec. 14, one of her 14 stops across North America.

Presale tickets are available to U.S. Citi cardholders on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. General on-sale tickets will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday on Shakira's website.

The tour is named after Shakira's new album, which went certified 7x platinum on its release day.

Shakira last went on tour in 2018.

