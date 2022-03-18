Shamrock Shuffle returns to Chicago after 2-year hiatus

Packet pick-up began Friday for the annual Shamrock Shuffle, which is taking place downtown this weekend.

Like many events, the run has been on a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its triumphant return includes a new course, which will take participants along the Chicago River in what's thought of as the official kick-off to running season in Chicago, leading up to the Chicago Marathon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The 2-mile walk is at capacity, but registration is still open for the 8K.

Advertisement

Masks and proof of vaccination will not be required this weekend.