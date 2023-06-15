Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant set to open in Chicago suburb in July: report

We now know when Shaquille O’Neal’s new Big Chicken restaurant in Rosemont will officially open.

Located on Higgins Road, the restaurant is scheduled to have its grand opening in July, according to a report by the Daily Herald. The exact date is not yet know.

Shaq is known to make appearances at the restaurants he is invested in, but it is unclear if he will attend the Rosemont grand opening.

One of the final touches on the restaurant will be a life-size statue of Shaq.

The Rosemont location is the first Shaq restaurant in the Midwest.

Meanwhile, the Daily Herald reports that Schaumburg trustees have approved a parking variation that will pave the way for a second Big Chicken location in the northwest suburb.

Shaq’s chain restaurant was founded in 2018.