Shaquille O'Neal selling massive Windermere mansion, cuts price to $19.5 million

NBA legend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is selling his massive Windermere mansion for $19.5 million.

The home, which according to the Wall Street Journal, is about 31,000 square feet and was originally listed in 2018 for $28 million.

However, according to listing agent Compass, the home is now priced at $19.5 million. They said that the home is located within the Isleworth Golf & Country Club. It features 12 bedrooms, an indoor basketball court, a 17+ car showroom-style garage, a cigar bar with walk-in humidor and wine storage, a soundproof home theater, three fireplaces, a lakefront office, and a spacious kitchen. It sits on nearly four acres of land.

In addition, the outside of the home is said to have an 18-hole championship golf course, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, and tennis facilities.

For more about the home, visit LiveLikeShaq.com.

According to FOX News, Shaq bought the property for $3.95 million in 1993 during his time with the Orlando Magic. It has been further expanded and customized since then.

Variety says that Shaq has other homes in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

