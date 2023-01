The Shedd Aquarium announced its 2023 free days for Illinois residents.

You can access the aquarium at no cost with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency.

The first of those dates will be Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.

The Shedd says it will close on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 for routine maintenance and cleaning.

For a list of all the free days for Illinois residents, click here.