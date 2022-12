The Shedd Aquarium is revealing the newly chosen name of its green anaconda.

Meet Beatrix. She was named by aquarium members as part of a month-long voting process.

Her name is Portuguese for "she who brings happiness."

The name was chosen based on the species being native to northern South America, where Portuguese is spoken.

You can visit Beatrix at their Amazon Rising exhibit.